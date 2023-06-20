Person struck, killed by train near Rhode Island Avenue Metro Station

A person was struck by a Red Line train Tuesday evening at the Rhode Island Avenue Metro Station, and so far, WMATA says the victim is "not showing signs of life."

First responders from D.C. Fire and EMS are at the scene investigating the matter.

Firefighters helped passengers get off the train involved in the incident. Officials said nearly 115 customers were on board and all have since been safely evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

A WMATA spokesperson said the collision occurred during rush hour between the Brookland and Rhode Island Avenue stations. Just before 5 p.m., Metro Transit police officers arrived in the area and began attending to the victim.

The agency is warning evening commuters to expect delays in both directions at the station as they temporarily suspend train service from Fort Totten to NoMa-Galludet.

Shuttle bus service is being offered, and customers are encouraged to bypass that section of the Red Line by taking Green Line service to and from Fort Totten.

The emergency response is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.