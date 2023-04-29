Person stabbed near Washington Monument
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A person was stabbed near the Washington Monument on Saturday, according to police.
The U.S. Park Police responded to a stabbing in the 1600 block of Constitution Ave. NW around 5:10 p.m. for a stabbing between two adults.
Preliminarily, it appears the adults are known to each other. One adult was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police say the incident is contained and there is no ongoing risk to the public.