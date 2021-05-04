Person shot by agents outside CIA Headquarters has died, FBI says

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says the armed person outside Central Intelligence Agency headquarters agents shot Monday evening has died.

According to the FBI, the person emerged from a vehicle with a weapon and was "engaged by law enforcement officers" around 6 p.m.

The subjet died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital, officials said.

The FBI provided the following statement:

"The FBI reviews every shooting incident involving an FBI special agent. The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and collect all relevant evidence from the scene. As the review remains ongoing, we cannot provide any additional details at this time."