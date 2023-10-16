Person of interest sought in deadly shooting of 16-year-old, DC Police say

D.C. Police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.

MPD detectives are asking the public for help identifying and locating a person of interest in the Sept. 25 murder of Jamal Jones.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The deadly shooting took place around 3:38 p.m. in the 2300 block of Green Street, SE, according to police.

Officers arrived at the location where they found Jones suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating a person of interest who was captured by surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.