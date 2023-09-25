Police search for 2 suspects after teen shot, killed in Southeast DC

A teen was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Monday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police say a call came in at 3:48 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Green St., SE. When they arrived, officers found a male in his late teens with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD says they are on the lookout for two suspects. The first is described as a Black man between 5'8" and 5'10" with medium-length dreadlocks wearing a white and beige short-sleeved hoodie. The second suspect is described as a light-skinned Black man with a beard wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

As the investigation continues, police say there are road closures between the 1600 and 1700 blocks of Galen St., SE, and in the 2300 block of Green St., SE.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.