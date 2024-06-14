Boy, 4, found dead in car near Fort Totten

A young boy was found dead in a car in Northeast D.C. on Friday evening.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a call around 5 p.m. regarding an unconscious child near Galloway Street and South Dakota Avenue NE – near the Fort Totten Metro Station.

Upon arrival, officers found a 4-year-old boy lifeless inside a car.

Tragically, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives told FOX 5 it appeared the child was in the car for some time, but right now we do not know the cause of his death.

The 4-year-old was found just steps away from Fort Circle Parks where there were several kids on the field at football practice.

One mother FOX 5 spoke with was in the car when she noticed the heavy police response. She called the news a tragedy.

"When I saw the police, I was like what happened now? Yellow tape. Something traumatic. It’s really sad. It’s unfortunate," she said. "I have a 4-year-old myself and it breaks my heart. How do you leave your kid in the car for that long? As a parent, you know that you have kids. That’s not okay."

The MPD's Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation into the incident. The DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.