Person making threats about a shooting near Supreme Court prompts police investigation
WASHINGTON - D.C. and U.S. Capitol Police are investigating after authorities say a person made threats about a shooting near the Supreme Court.
The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. when police say they received a report of a male making threats regarding a shooting in the 200 block of A Street, Northeast.
Police tweeted that no shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.
FOX 5 has learned one person was taken in for questioning. The incident is under investigation at this time.