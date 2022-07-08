Person making threats about a shooting near Supreme Court prompts police investigation

article

D.C. and U.S. Capitol Police are investigating after authorities say a person made threats about a shooting near the Supreme Court.

The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. when police say they received a report of a male making threats regarding a shooting in the 200 block of A Street, Northeast.

Police tweeted that no shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

FOX 5 has learned one person was taken in for questioning. The incident is under investigation at this time.