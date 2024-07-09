Person killed after struck by van in Prince George’s County

Authorities say a person is dead after being struck by a van on a busy roadway in Prince George’s County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. along southbound Branch Avenue north of Kirby Road in the Clinton area.

Maryland State Police say the transit van was traveling south on Branch Avenue when the pedestrian, identified only as a male, was struck. He died at the scene. The driver of the van remained at the location.

The pedestrian has not been identified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but officials say impaired driving is not considered a factor in the crash.