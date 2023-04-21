Person in custody in Montgomery County after alleged carjacking: police

A person is in police custody after an alleged carjacking and pursuit in Montgomery County.

Preliminarily, authorities say the pursuit began on Oak Ridge Lane in the Chevy Chase area around 6:15 a.m. Friday. The chase led officers to Amherst Avenue in the Wheaton area.

Officers say they were attempting to stop the suspect who was driving an SUV when they allegedly abandoned the vehicle in the roadway. The vehicle had lost a tire and was driving on the rim at the time.

The suspect allegedly fled and entered a Metro bus where he was taken into custody by officers.

Details surrounding the alleged carjacking are unclear at this time.

