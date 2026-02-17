Person with apparent gun arrested at Capitol Building: police
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Police are urging people to avoid the Capitol Building after the arrest of a possibly armed suspect.
What we know:
A person with an apparent gun was arrested near the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Capitol Police.
Maryland Avenue is temporarily closed between First and Third Streets as police investigate.
Police say there doesn't appear to be any other suspect or ongoing threat, but are still asking residents and tourists to avoid the area out of an abundance of caution.
What we don't know:
Details about the suspect, gun and what led to the arrest have yet to be released.
Police say they will provide more information when it is confirmed.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Capitol Police.