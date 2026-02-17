Person with apparent gun arrested at Capitol Building: police

article

The Brief A person with an apparent gun was arrested at the Capitol Building on Tuesday. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Further details have yet to be released.



Police are urging people to avoid the Capitol Building after the arrest of a possibly armed suspect.

What we know:

A person with an apparent gun was arrested near the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Capitol Police.

Maryland Avenue is temporarily closed between First and Third Streets as police investigate.

Police say there doesn't appear to be any other suspect or ongoing threat, but are still asking residents and tourists to avoid the area out of an abundance of caution.

What we don't know:

Details about the suspect, gun and what led to the arrest have yet to be released.

Police say they will provide more information when it is confirmed.