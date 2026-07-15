Maryland first‑grade teacher sentenced to prison for deadly fentanyl trafficking, court says

The Brief Magid distributed fentanyl in 2024 that led to the victim’s death, court says. Text messages showed a meeting and drug transaction involving fentanyl, according to documents. Law enforcement says she dealt drugs during work hours outside the school.



A Maryland first‑grade teacher was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison in a fentanyl‑trafficking case that resulted in a victim’s death, authorities say.

What we know:

According to court documents from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Maryland, Sarah Katherine Magid, 36, of Burtonsville, distributed fentanyl in 2024 that led to the victim’s death. Investigators say text messages recovered from the victim’s phone showed conversations and a meeting between Magid and the victim involving the distribution of fentanyl.

Authorities say the pills involved in the transaction were pressed to resemble oxycodone hydrochloride but contained fentanyl. After the meeting, the victim was found dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia determined the cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.

In a separate 2024 complaint, law enforcement was told that Magid, a Montgomery County first‑grade teacher, allegedly left her classroom to sell drugs outside the school. Investigators later found text messages indicating she dealt drugs during work hours.

Magid was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after her prison term and will pay $25,090 in restitution for burial costs associated with the victim.