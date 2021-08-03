Pentagon on lockdown after multiple gunshots fired near Metro station platform

The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency Pentagon says the lockdown came after an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. "We are asking the public to please avoid the area," they said in a tweet.

The incident was reported around 1030 a.m. Metro officials say they are diverting buses to Pentagon City and trains are bypassing Pentagon Station at this time.

Lucas Tomlinson, who covers the Pentagon for Fox News, tweeted:

Pentagon on lockdown after "shooting event" outside building on metro bus platform: police

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.