Expand / Collapse search

Hundreds of law enforcement officials honor fallen Pentagon officer at DC hospital

By
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
News
FOX 5 DC

FOX 5 team coverage of deadly incident at Pentagon Metro bus platform

A Pentagon police officer was stabbed to death near a Metro bus platform, while a suspect was shot to death on Tuesday. FOX 5 has more.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Hundreds of law enforcement officers descended on the street outside of George Washington University Hospital in Foggy Bottom on Tuesday to stand watch and then render honors for a fallen Pentagon police officer.

READ MORE: Pentagon Metro violence: Officer dead after being stabbed

A law enforcement officer was rushed to the hospital and later died after he was stabbed during a "burst of violence" in the area of the Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, according to the Associated Press.

More than 100 officers lined up in formation outside of the emergency room waiting for hours for any word on the Pentagon officer's condition.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers from the Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Park Police and Pentagon Police were given a command to stand at attention. Moments later, the roar of police motorcycles erupted across the neighborhood around the hospital as a mobile transport van rolled slowly out of the hospital.

Police procession leaves GW Hospital

A large police procession left GW Hospital early in the afternoon, but officials have not indicated whether anyone died as a result of the incident at the Pentagon Metro platform.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Metro had to shut down many platforms after Tuesday morning's incident at the Pentagon, but most of them have now been reopened, with the exception of the Pentagon station itself. Trains are bypassing the station and the Pentagon bus facility is closed with people being told to make a 10-minute walk to Pentagon City.