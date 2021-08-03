Hundreds of law enforcement officials honor fallen Pentagon officer at DC hospital

Hundreds of law enforcement officers descended on the street outside of George Washington University Hospital in Foggy Bottom on Tuesday to stand watch and then render honors for a fallen Pentagon police officer.

A law enforcement officer was rushed to the hospital and later died after he was stabbed during a "burst of violence" in the area of the Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, according to the Associated Press.

More than 100 officers lined up in formation outside of the emergency room waiting for hours for any word on the Pentagon officer's condition.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers from the Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Park Police and Pentagon Police were given a command to stand at attention. Moments later, the roar of police motorcycles erupted across the neighborhood around the hospital as a mobile transport van rolled slowly out of the hospital.

Metro had to shut down many platforms after Tuesday morning's incident at the Pentagon, but most of them have now been reopened, with the exception of the Pentagon station itself. Trains are bypassing the station and the Pentagon bus facility is closed with people being told to make a 10-minute walk to Pentagon City.