Pentagon Metro Shooting: Officer dead after shooting; suspect still on run

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
WASHINGTON - A law enforcement officer has died after a shooting in the area of the Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, according to the Associated Press.

Police say a suspect is on the loose after a shooting near a Pentagon Metro platform.

The officer was one of at least three people who were injured during the incident near the platform.

He has not been identified.

A large police procession left GW Hospital early in the afternoon. Officials later told the Associated Press that an officer had died following the shooting.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. when gunshots rang out near the entrance of the building. The Pentagon was placed on lockdown for about two hours.

FOX 5's Sierra Fox says three people, including a law enforcement officer and a suspect, were injured during the incident but it wasn't clear if they had been shot or the extent of the injuries.

Early in the afternoon a large police procession left the hospital - including a black van - but officials have not indicated whether anyone died during the incident.

The Pentagon is on lockdown after what Fox News is describing as a 'shooting event' on a metro platform.

The Pentagon is on lockdown after a reported 'shooting event' outside the building on a Metro bus platform.

A number of Metro lines are shut down after a suspect escaped the scene of a shooting at the Pentagon Metro platform.

Law enforcement told FOX 5 that the suspect may have entered a railcar and could be headed north toward Maryland.

Metro officials say they are diverting buses to Pentagon City and trains are bypassing the Pentagon Station. In a tweet, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency asked the public to avoid the area. 

According to FOX News, Department of Defense employees received an electronic warning on their computers and an overhead announcement was given for all Pentagon personnel to stay inside due to the police activity and to not venture outside.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.