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Adam Sandler, Tom Brady invited to UFC White House fight as 1,200 seats saved for military

By
FOX 5 DC
America 250
Published June 14, 2026 2:00 PM EDT
Published June 14, 2026 2:00 PM EDT
article

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 1: Construction continues for the upcoming UFC match on the South Lawn of the White House on June 1, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump is hosting a UFC match on the White House grounds for the 250th anniversary of t

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The Brief

    • The June 14 fights are expected to see an audience of about 4,300 people.
    • UFC President Dana White has invited Hollywood A-listers and sports legends to attend.
    • At least 1,200 seats are being eserved for active-duty military personnel.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Hollywood A-listers, sports legends and American heroes are heading to the White House as the guest list for UFC Freedom 250 takes shape.

The June 14 fights are set to celebrate America's 250th anniversary and President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, but who will be attending the event?

What we know:

Approximately 4,300 seats surround the temporary Octagon on the South Lawn, with at least 1,200 of them being set aside for active military members.

Trump's Marine Band, the media and military personnel will also be in attendance, with remaining seats being divided between guests of the White House, TKO and the UFC.

UFC President Dana White has invited Adam Sandler, Guy Ritchie, Tom Brady, Jared Leto, Jason Statham, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Mario Lopez, according to a report by Time Magazine. It is unclear if the celebrities have accepted the invitation.

President Donald Trump is also expected to make an appearance, but it has yet to be announced if First Lady Melania Trump or any other members of the Trump family will attend.

Related

UFC’s White House fight card revealed: Here’s the lineup
article

UFC’s White House fight card revealed: Here’s the lineup

The UFC has officially unveiled its unprecedented White House fight card, set to take place on June 14 as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Soldier invites

Dig deeper:

Hundreds of service members have received official requests to attend the UFC match in uniform.

However, only service members who meet a certain height and weight requirement will receive the tickets, according to several reports and an alleged Pentagon memo that reads, "Ticket recipients are required to meet the WHtR standard of less than 0.55, as well as service-specific physical fitness test requirements."

Fan Fest

What you can do:

For fans who didn't get an invitation to the South Lawn, UFC is hosting a free Fan Fest leading up to the main event, along with a watch party on fight night.

White is expecting massive numbers for the viewing party, reportedly telling Trump that the Ellipse can hold up to 85,000 people.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from Time Magazine and previous reporting by FOX 5.

America 250Washington, D.C.