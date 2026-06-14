Man fatally shot on Langston Place SE in Southeast DC

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The Brief A man was found shot early Sunday morning in Southeast D.C. Police said he was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to call police or text a tip.



A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

What we know:

Police said Seventh District officers responded to the 2700 block of Langston Place SE at about 12:35 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male unconscious and not breathing with apparent gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded and found no signs consistent with life. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s name.

No suspect information was immediately released.

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.