Man fatally shot on Langston Place SE in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
What we know:
Police said Seventh District officers responded to the 2700 block of Langston Place SE at about 12:35 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found an adult male unconscious and not breathing with apparent gunshot wounds.
D.C. Fire and EMS responded and found no signs consistent with life. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the victim’s name.
No suspect information was immediately released.
What's next:
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Metropolitan Police Department.