Pediatric pneumonia cases near record levels in Fairfax County

Health officials in Fairfax County are warning parents as pneumonia cases among children approach record levels.

The surge, which began in the spring and peaked in October, continues to show no signs of slowing, raising concerns as cold and flu season ramps up. Children between the ages of 2 and 17 are being hit the hardest.

In Fairfax County alone, nearly 5% of all emergency room and urgent care visits from Nov. 10 to Nov. 16 were attributed to pneumonia, according to county health officials.

Alarming statistics also show that over 12% of visits involving children ages 2 to 4 during the same period resulted in a pneumonia diagnosis.

MedStar Health clinics in the D.C. area have also reported a staggering 358% increase in pneumonia cases compared to last year.

Featured article

In October alone, nearly 1,800 patients were treated for the illness.

Dr. Parham Jaberi, Fairfax County’s deputy health director, says the rapid rise in cases, specifically of "walking pneumonia," reflects the cyclical nature of bacterial infections, which often spike every three to five years as bacteria mutate.

"There isn’t really one reason," Jaberi said. "Some people have talked about the pandemic, where we have not had the chance for younger babies to get exposure from daycare or school settings. There isn’t really a cause other than the natural variation that leaves us with these types of bacteria within the community."

A mild form of the illness often resolves on its own within days or weeks and typically doesn’t require medication. However, health experts advise parents to remain vigilant.

If a child’s symptoms persist or worsen, they should be taken to a healthcare provider for testing.

Since walking pneumonia is bacterial, it cannot be prevented by a vaccine but is treatable with antibiotics.