Cases of walking pneumonia spike drastically across DMV

As the cold weather moves in, doctors are sounding the alarm over near-record-level pneumonia cases across the country and here in the DMV.

Some folks are battling the infection for weeks on end as they suffer from walking pneumonia – a less-severe form of bacterial pneumonia.

In fact, pnemonia cases just at MedStar Health's 33 urgent care clinics in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. are up a whopping 358 percent over last year. Those clinics have seen 391 patients with pneumonia in October 2023. Compare that to 1789 cases this October.

"I'll have to say in my 21 years of emergency medicine and urgent care I've never seen pneumonias at this level. Ever," said Amanda Joy, Associate Medical Director with MedStar Health Urgent Care. "Some of the age groups are very frightening – 10 to 17 year olds, there's a 2,167 percent increase."

The tell-tale signs are coughs that just won't quit – in some cases lasting more than three weeks – a sore throat and fever.

Health experts say cases of COVID, flu, RSV and strep are all very low right now but walking pneumonia cases are through the roof.

We're told it's just a seasonal bacteria but in higher volumes than in recent years. Of course, symptoms can be worse if you have asthma. The best medicine in many cases is an antibiotic but we're told some pharmacies are running short of those medications right now.

"If you've had symptoms over two weeks then there is a greater chance that there is a bacterial cause of that infection. So we're going to be more likely to treat with antibiotics as opposed to wait and let your body fight it and let the virus run its course," Joy said.

Joy says people should be sure to take precautions like masking up, thoroughly washing hands and staying home when sick. We're told few patients need hospitalization but it can still be a tough experience for many.

"If you are sick and coughing, stay home. Don't send your children to school when they've had fevers and coughs. Get them evaluated. Make sure it's not something that needs treatment before sending them back. If you are coughing, cough into to your elbow, frequently wash your hands and you can go back to masking just to protect family members within the household and other folks if you're out in the public," she continued.