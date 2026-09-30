Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 28 in Fairfax County

The Brief An adult pedestrian died early Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Route 28 in Fairfax County. Fairfax County police reported the incident occurred just after midnight on northbound Route 28 near Air and Space Museum Parkway. Crash Reconstruction detectives investigated the collision, which closed northbound lanes north of Route 50.



An adult pedestrian died early Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Route 28 in Fairfax County, authorities said.

Fairfax County police reported the incident occurred just after midnight on northbound Route 28 near Air and Space Museum Parkway in Chantilly. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crash Reconstruction detectives were on the scene investigating the collision.

Following the crash, northbound lanes of Route 28 were closed north of Route 50.