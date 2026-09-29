Jury split 9-3 in favor of acquittal in DC Councilman Trayon White's bribery trial, he says

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The Brief Trayon White said the jury was split 9-3 in favor of acquitting him in his federal bribery trial. White posted the information to social media a day after a mistrial was declared. U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said she intends to retry White's case.



D.C. Councilmember Trayon White said the jury in his federal bribery trial was split 9-3 in favor of acquitting him before the court declared a mistrial.

What we know:

White shared the information on social media and cited his legal team Tuesday, following four days of jury deliberations in his trial.

White was charged with a single count of bribery following allegations that he accepted over $150,000 to use his official position to extend government contracts for a local businessman.

The government’s key witness was businessman turned FBI informant, Allieu Kamara.

Kamara discreetly recorded White taking envelopes of cash on several occasions and testified that he drafted an agreement that would have yielded White up to $156,000. White did not take the stand in his own defense during the trial.

READ MORE | Trayon White Trial: Mistrial declared in federal bribery case; US Attorney Pirro plans to retry

Despite the mistrial, federal prosecutors said they intend to move forward with a new trial.

"We have video showing piles of cash being given to a D.C. councilmember as part of a $156,000 bribe," U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said in a statement. "Rest assured that we will retry this case and every corruption case to verdict."

Pirro did not provide a timeline for when the case will be retried.

Ahead of the trial, White was stripped of certain council responsibilities, including committee memberships and leadership roles. Following the mistrial, White said he plans to return to work on the council.