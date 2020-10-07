Pedestrian struck, killed early Wednesday morning in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. - Authorities are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash in Charles County.
The deadly crash was reported just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning on Route 301 and Pierce Road in the Waldorf area.
Investigators say the striking vehicle remained on the scene. The investigation has closed several lanes of Route 301.
The incident is still under investigation at this time.