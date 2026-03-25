Pedestrian struck, injured by Ride On bus in Montgomery County

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The Brief A pedestrian was struck by a Ride On bus Wednesday evening near Boiling Brook Parkway and Parklawn Drive in Montgomery County. The adult male was transported to a nearby trauma hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The roadway, which had been closed between Parklawn Drive and Nicholson Lane, has since reopened.



A pedestrian was struck by a Ride On bus Wednesday evening near Boiling Brook Parkway and Parklawn Drive, Montgomery County police report.

What we know:

The adult male was transported to a nearby trauma hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

Officers responded to the scene at 7:59 p.m., and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue assisted with transporting the pedestrian to the hospital.

The roadway, which had been closed between Parklawn Drive and Nicholson Lane, has since reopened.

What you can do:

Police are urging drivers in the area to remain cautious and watch for pedestrians.

What we don't know:

The cause of the accident is under investigation.