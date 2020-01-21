Pedestrian struck at the entrance to Shady Grove Hospital, Montgomery Police say
article
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Shady Grove Road is shut down at the entrance to Shady Grove Hospital after a vehicle struck a pedestrian, police say.
According to Montgomery County police, the vehicle remained at the scene.
They have not indicated what the victim’s condition may be, saying only that he is an adult male.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news update - we'll have additional details as they become available.