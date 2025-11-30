Pedestrian killed after being struck twice in bus-involved crash on Minnesota Avenue in DC

article

The Brief A 29-year-old man died after being struck by a WMATA bus and then by a pickup truck in Northeast D.C. Police say the man fell into the roadway before the initial collision early Wednesday morning. The pickup truck that struck the pedestrian a second time fled the scene; detectives are searching for the driver.



A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning after being struck twice in a crash on Minnesota Avenue NE, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim fell into the roadway before being hit by a northbound WMATA bus, police said.

What we know:

The crash happened at 3:51 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, in the 4200 block of Minnesota Avenue NE. Sixth District officers and D.C. Fire and EMS responded and pronounced the pedestrian dead after lifesaving efforts failed.

Investigators say the pedestrian had fallen into the roadway before the crash. A northbound WMATA bus then struck him. Police say the bus driver stayed on scene and immediately called 911.

After calling for help, the bus driver and a witness tried to direct traffic around the scene. Police say an unidentified pickup truck did not yield and struck the pedestrian a second time. That driver fled the area.

What's next:

Detectives with MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are leading the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.