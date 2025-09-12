Pedestrian hit, killed in early-morning Route 50 crash in Anne Arundel

article

The Brief A female pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Route 50 in Anne Arundel County. The crash occurred at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Friday. The driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene, and police are investigating the incident.



A pedestrian was killed in a tragic early morning crash on Route 50 in Anne Arundel County. Troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the scene, where a preliminary investigation revealed that a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

What we know:

The crash happened on September 12 at 6:15 a.m. on westbound Route 50 at Route 97. According to a preliminary investigation by Maryland State Police, the female pedestrian was walking on the shoulder of the roadway before she was struck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the age or identity of the victim at this time.