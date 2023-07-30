Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Montgomery County: MCFRS

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a train in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Officials say the victim was struck by a heavy rail train behind the Motel 6 at 497 Quince Orchard Road.

First responders arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead with no other injuries.

CSX and the Montgomery County Police Department are overseeing the investigation into the accident.

They say all trains will be shut down until the conclusion of the investigation.






