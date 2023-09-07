Pedestrian hit at busy Bethesda intersection, Montgomery County police say

A pedestrian was hit at a busy intersection in Bethesda, Montgomery County police say.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Wisconsin Ave. and Bethesda Ave. for a report of an accident. Once at the scene, investigators determined a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Police say the pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.



