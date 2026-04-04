Pedestrian dies following crash in Fairfax County

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The Brief A pedestrian has died following a crash near Woodlawn in Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police say Anthony Williams, 67, of Maryland, was crossing Richmond Highway from west to east when he was struck by a northbound Toyota Tacoma. Williams was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition and later pronounced deceased.



A pedestrian has died following a crash near Woodlawn in Fairfax County.

On April 3 at approximately 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Pohick Road. Fairfax County Police say the pedestrian, Anthony Williams, 67, of Maryland, was crossing Richmond Highway from west to east when he was struck by a northbound Toyota Tacoma.

Williams was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition and later pronounced deceased. The driver of the Toyota was not injured and remained on scene.

Authorities report that speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver. Alcohol use remains under investigation for the pedestrian.

What you can do:

Detectives from the Crash Reconstruction Unit are asking anyone with information to contact them at 703-280-0543.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online via the ‘P3 Tips’ App. Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for cash rewards.

Residents are encouraged to register their home or business cameras with Connect Fairfax County to aid in investigations.

For ongoing updates, follow Fairfax County Police on X, Facebook and Instagram at @FairfaxCountyPD.