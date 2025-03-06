Pedestrian deaths up nearly 50% since 2014, study shows

The Brief A study by the Governors Highway Safety Association shows that pedestrian deaths are up by 48% since 2014. The organization says a lack of traffic enforcement is to blame. GHSA says drivers are bolder, driving faster and they are more distracted. They also say pedestrians need to make sure they are focused on their surroundings.



A top highway safety group is issuing a warning about the sharp rise in pedestrian deaths over the past decade.

Why have the roads become more dangerous for people walking?

What They Say:

In short, a lack of traffic enforcement is to blame, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association — especially in the D.C. region. They say drivers are bolder, driving faster and they are more distracted, which leads to deadly consequences for people on foot.

By the numbers:

There were 3,304 people killed by drivers nationwide in the first six months of 2024. That equals 18 deaths a day where someone is hit by a car and doesn't make it home.

While the numbers are a slight improvement from the previous year, they are up a whopping 48% since 2014. The research also shows pedestrian deaths rising in D.C. and Maryland, while Virginia has had a decrease.

What can we do?

Improving Safety:

The GHSA says many of these deaths are preventable.

"We need a comprehensive approach. We need more traffic enforcement on the road focused on dangerous traffic behaviors. We need to think more carefully about the way we design our road and we need to install more infrastructure that helps pedestrians," said Adam Snider, Director of Communications for the GHSA.

"We need more vehicle technology like automatic breaking and we need to be more community outreach and engagement and getting more communities and people involved in this issue so they understand the importance of this safety battle for pedestrians," he went on to say.

Pedestrian awareness

Safety Tips:

It's not all on the drivers though. Safety officials say pedestrians need to make sure they are focused on their surroundings as well and be aware that drivers are not always going to stop at red lights or stop signs.

On Jan. 1, D.C. banned right turns on red in an effort to improve road safety but it is currently only enforced in about half of the city due to funding for proper signage.