Pedestrian dead in early morning hit-and-run in Brandywine

Authorities say a pedestrian was killed early Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County.

The crash was reported around 12:37 a.m. along northbound Crain Highway just north of Brandywine Road in Brandywine.

When officers arrived they found a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. Officials say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. They say the striking vehicle was not on scene.

Parts of Crain Highway were closed during the investigation. The pedestrian has not yet been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.