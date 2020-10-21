PAY IT FORWARD: Organization helps provide essentials to domestic abuse victims

October is domestic abuse awareness month and in the midst of a pandemic many victims quarantined with their abusers are experiencing abuse at higher levels.

For many victims, getting out is usually a matter of life and death, forcing them to leave with little to no resources.

I Support the Girls is an organization that recognizes the last thing on a victim’s mind is whether they will have clean underwear or hygiene products. That’s where they step in.

Founder and Executive Director Dana Marlowe said those critical moments a victim’s safety is on the line.

“The abuser typically controls many aspects of the survivor’s life. Often survivors leave with what they are wearing and what they can fit in a small bag,” Marlowe said.

So to help them, the organization is creating D.A.S.H (dignity, aid, security, and hygiene) kits to alleviate a tiny part of the financial and emotional strain of fleeing an abusive situation.

Our Pay It Forward crew joined their team at their Rockville warehouse as they packed and loaded the kits. Easterns Automotive Group pitched in with more than $1,000 worth of underwear and products to add to the boxes.

If you would like to donate products or know a survivor in need check out www.isupportthegirls.org.

