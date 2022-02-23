PAY IT FORWARD: Local youth empowerment group inspires girls to be bold, brilliant and beautiful

Teen years can be challenging to say the least, and for young girls struggling with body image and lack of confidence or support, it can be especially difficult.

An organization in Bowie is looking to change that, inspiring young ladies to be bold, brilliant and beautiful.

Maureen Umeh talked more with the founder of the Bold Beautiful Brilliant Girls Youth Empowerment Group Dr. Jacqueline Marshall about how they are paying it forward.

Easterns Automotive Group wanted to pay it forward as well by giving them a $2,000 donation. If you want to learn more about this organization or to get involved, please visit www.bbbyeg.org.

