Pay It Forward: Alexandria seniors volunteer to make mats for people experiencing homelessness

Residents of the Goodwin House retirement community in Bailey's Crossroads are taking the act of paying it forward to the next level.

The seniors there are making mats for people experiencing homelessness, helping college-bound high schoolers with application essays and more.

Maureen Umeh and the FOX 5 Pay It Forward crew caught up with the group of mat-making volunteers to learn more and deliver a very special surprise from Easterns Automotive Group.