Pay It Forward: We Are Artistic supports artists in the community
WASHINGTON - We Are Artistic is an art community and organization for artists, artistic people, and people who appreciate art!
FOX 5 invited founder Edie Young to the station to learn about her program and to Pay It Forward!
Easterns Automotive Group donated $2,200 to the organization to help them continue their special mission.
