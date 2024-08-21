Expand / Collapse search

Pay It Forward: We Are Artistic supports artists in the community

By
Updated  August 21, 2024 11:56am EDT
Pay It Forward
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - We Are Artistic is an art community and organization for artists, artistic people, and people who appreciate art!

FOX 5 invited founder Edie Young to the station to learn about her program and to Pay It Forward!

Pay It Forward: We Are Artistic supports artists in the community

We Are Artist is an art community and organization for artists, artistic people, and people who appreciate art! FOX 5 invited founder Edie Young to the station to learn about her program and to Pay It Forward!

Easterns Automotive Group donated $2,200 to the organization to help them continue their special mission.

MORE PAY IT FORWARD STORIES

If you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them at wttgpayitforward@fox.com. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.

Image 1 of 5

Pay It Forward: We Are Artistic supports artists in the community