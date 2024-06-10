Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and more to perform at Juneteenth Concert at White House

article

The White House is hosting a Juneteenth Concert on Monday, June 10.

The concert will feature Raheem Devaugh, Kirk Franklin, Doug Fresh, Anthony Hamilton, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Patina Miller, Brittney Spencer, Trombone Shorty, Charlie Wilson, and "The President’s Own," United States Marine Band.

The event will take place during Black Music Month and is supported by: The President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, Institute for Museum and Library Services, STARZ #TakeTheLead Initiative, Adobe, LVMH North America’s Moët & Chandon and Hennessy USA.

President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation establishing Juneteenth as a national Federal Holiday in his first year of office.

Juneteenth is Wednesday, June 19.