2026 Patriot Games: Dates revealed, applications opened for national high school competition

The Brief The Patriot Games will be a national competition of high school athletes, part of the national celebrations for America's 250th birthday. The games will take place from Aug. 9 through Aug. 11, with a nationally televised final on Aug. 13. One male and one female champion will win a $250,000 scholarship prize pool.



New details have been announced for the 2026 Patriot Games, including the competition dates, application requirements, and prizes.

What are the Patriot Games?

President Donald Trump announced the Patriot Games last year, as part of a yearlong slate of events to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

The competition will feature high school athletes from across the country, representing U.S. states, territories and tribal lands, battling in "a showcase of determination, teamwork, resilience and hometown pride," according to Freedom 250.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The 'Patriot Games': What we know about Trump's proposed high school athletic competition

When are The Patriot Games?

The Patriot Games will take place over the first few weeks of August. Athletes will come to D.C. starting on Aug. 7. Then, the first round of competition will go from Aug. 9 through Aug. 11.

The event will finish with a nationally televised final on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Who can apply for The Patriot Games?

Applications for the Patriot Games are now open.

In order to be eligible to apply, you must be:

14 years old by June 1, 2026, and 17 or younger on Dec. 31, 2026.

A legal U.S. citizen

A resident of a U.S. state, territory or tribal nation

Student in good academic standing

Freedom 250 says other eligibility requirements will be announced later.

Applicants will also need to include a video about themselves and why they want to compete in the games.

When Trump first announced the Patriot Games in December, he said one male and one female student would be selected from each state and territory.

Applications for the Patriot Games can be completed on the Freedom 250 website.

What do the winners get?

By the end of the competition, the Patriot Games will crown one male and one female champion. The champions will win a $250,000 scholarship prize pool, according to Freedom 250.