DC police search for suspect who allegedly robbed man after ride offer in NW

The Brief Police say a suspect offered a man a ride in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning, July 26, before allegedly pulling out a gun, robbing and shooting him. Metropolitan Police are now asking for the public's help to identify the individual. Police say the alleged suspect has a prominent, horseshoe-shaped receding hairline with no bangs and was wearing eyeglasses with gold-colored frames.



Police say a suspect offered a man a ride in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning, July 26, before allegedly pulling out a gun, robbing and shooting him.

Metropolitan Police are now asking for the public's help to identify the individual who is wanted in connection with the armed robbery and shooting on the 1600 block of 12th Street NW.

Investigators report that shortly after making the offer, the suspect allegedly drew a firearm, demanded the victim's belongings and shot him despite the victim's full compliance.

What we know:

The alleged suspect fled the scene following the shooting, leaving the victim injured. Authorities say the victim survived the attack and is currently recovering.

Shortly before the incident, around 4:30 a.m., surveillance video captured the alleged suspect inside Manny & Olga's Pizza on the 1800 block of 14th Street NW. The footage shows the man ordering, leaving with a beverage and walking through the neighborhood.

Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities have highlighted specific physical characteristics to help the public identify the man. They say the alleged suspect has a prominent, horseshoe-shaped receding hairline with no bangs and was wearing eyeglasses with gold-colored frames. At the time of the incident, he was dressed in a long-sleeved black shirt, shorts and sneakers.

What you can do:

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with details is encouraged to call D.C. Police.