Patrick Morrisey wins West Virginia Gubernatorial race: AP calls

Patrick Morrisey, the Republican candidate and current Attorney General of West Virginia, has emerged victorious in the state’s gubernatorial race, defeating his opponents in a highly contested election, according to the Associated Press.

Morrisey, who has served as Attorney General since 2013, highlighted his extensive experience in healthcare and regulatory policy throughout his campaign.

He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Rutgers College-New Brunswick and his law degree from Rutgers University-Newark.

His professional background includes significant roles in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he worked as chief healthcare counsel for the Energy and Commerce Committee.

Morrisey's win is seen as a mandate for his policies aimed at improving the state's economy and healthcare systems.



