8 Paterson, N.J. firefighters hurt when 2 fire trucks crash

By Luke Funk
Published 
Updated September 11, 2022 9:15AM
New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - 8 Paterson, N.J. firefighters were injured, and three of them in critical condition after two fire trucks hit on Saturday evening.

Two fire engines that hit were on their way to a call at 141 Main Street.

The crash took place around 5:30 p.m. at Broadway and Straight St.

One of the trucks hit the outside of Golden Mango supermarket.  The other truck hit a tree.

The injured were taken to St. Joseph's hospital according to the mayor.