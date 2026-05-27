More than 60 passengers aboard a double‑decker charter bus were able to evacuate safely after the vehicle caught fire Wednesday morning near the Interstate 70/81 interchange.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m.

Passengers evacuate safely after double decker charter bus catches fire near Hagerstown (Williamsport Volunteer Fire - Emergency Medical Services Inc)

All 62 occupants were able to get out on their own, and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Passengers were shuttled to the Williamsport Fire Company while they waited for a replacement bus. Chick‑fil‑A Hagerstown provided food for everyone on board.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Passengers evacuate safely after double decker charter bus catches fire near Hagerstown (Williamsport Volunteer Fire - Emergency Medical Services Inc)