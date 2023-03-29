Passenger robbed at gunpoint onboard DC Circulator bus; police offer $10K reward

Authorities have released surveillance images that show the person they say robbed a passenger at gunpoint onboard a DC Circulator bus.

Police say it happened Tuesday just after 3 p.m. on a bus in the 700 block of 8th Street in the southeast.

They say the robber flashed his handgun at the passenger and stole their cash before fleeing the scene.

DC Police Department | @DCPoliceDept

A surveillance camera captured images of the suspect who was wearing a black jacket, white shirt and dark hat.

Anyone with information is asked call police at 202-727-9099 or text the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.