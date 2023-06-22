Passenger found dead on Metro tracks after climbing on top of train, WMATA officials say

The Metro Transit Police Department says a person died after attempting to ride on top of a train.

Officials say on June 20, a passenger boarded the train at the Silver Spring Metro Station and at some point in time, managed to get on top of the train to ride it.

Around 4:37 p.m., rail operators advised that a person was possibly on the tracks. The train was stopped at Rhode Island Ave. and the operator got out of the train to look. It was confirmed then that a victim was underneath the train.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The train was evacuated and buses were called to transport passengers as service was suspended between NoMa-Gallaudet and Fort Totten while DC Fire worked to extricate the victim.

First responders said the victim showed no signs of life and they were pronounced dead at the scene at 5:23 p.m.

Rail service was then suspended between Rhode Island Ave. and the Brookland Metro stations from 5:15 p.m. until about 9:30 p.m.

The exact circumstances of the case are still under investigation.

Metro officials say since the beginning of 2021, there have been four reports of people riding on top of a railcar.