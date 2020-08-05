Parody Instagram account calls attention to problems at Northern Virginia apartments

A parody account on Instagram is calling attention to problems at a Fairfax apartment complex.

The account is named after the Trillium Apartments and was created by a resident and George Mason University student who asked FOX 5 to protect his identity.

He says he created the account to document trash, rodents and other pests and poor maintenance at the complex.

"I want the environment around here to improve. I want management to make change. Clean the trash, improve the pest problems, fix the AC issue," the page creator said.

Some of the posts come from other residents who send their pictures and screenshots to the Instagram account.

The company which manages the property, Laramar Group, told FOX 5 there are pest problems on the property, but that it is working with on-site pest control workers to rid the property of pests.

It also pointed to the pandemic as playing a role in delayed maintenance and other services like trash pickup.

In a statement to FOX 5, the company said:

"We want our residents to enjoy their living experience. We strive to engage with people in our community and build positive relationships. When issues arise, it is our goal is to resolve them quickly and address any maintenance or apartment living concerns in a timely manner. Like other apartment communities, we are all affected by the pandemic and are pushing our suppliers and vendors to address issues as quickly as possible because many suppliers and supplies are in short demand. We continue to ask our residents to contact our office directly or utilize the resident portal with specific maintenance requests or pest control concerns."