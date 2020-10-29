Expand / Collapse search

Parking restrictions announced for Election Day in DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. officials announced several parking restrictions for the downtown area ahead of Election Day.

The restrictions will go into place at 12 a.m. Tuesday and last until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

READ MORE: DC VOTING 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in the District

DC early voting update

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser discusses voting information as Election Day approaches.

All roads between Constitution Ave. NW and L St. NW and between 18th St. NW and 9th St. NW will fall under the emergency no parking restriction.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

You can also sign up for alerts at hsema.dc.gov/page/alertdc.