Parking restrictions announced for Election Day in DC

D.C. officials announced several parking restrictions for the downtown area ahead of Election Day.

The restrictions will go into place at 12 a.m. Tuesday and last until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

All roads between Constitution Ave. NW and L St. NW and between 18th St. NW and 9th St. NW will fall under the emergency no parking restriction.

