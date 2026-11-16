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The Brief A new live music and poetry series called JAZZERY debuts Dec. 5 with two 83-seat performances at The Vault Studio in Hyattsville. The inaugural lineup pairs DMV jazz collective AMASAX with local spoken-word poets and Caribbean dishes catered by Jerk At Nite. Tickets start at $33 with a $15 food-and-beverage minimum, and both shows will be recorded for a 2027 live EP and streaming on Unskrypted TV.



A new intimate performance series blending live jazz, spoken-word poetry and Caribbean dining is set to debut in Prince George's County next month.

Co-founders Christopher Bulbulia and JaKale "Jhett" Watson are launching "JAZZERY: An Intimate Fusion of Jazz, Culture & Vibez" on Saturday, Dec. 5, at The Vault Studio on Frolich Lane in Hyattsville.

What to expect :

Organizers say the series is designed to transform The Vault Studio's recording space into a 83-seat supper-club environment using theatrical lighting and custom set design.

Guests will be served Caribbean-inspired dinner plates catered by Jerk At Nite—featuring jerk chicken, sweet plantains, seasoned cabbage, rice and peas, and macaroni and cheese—alongside wine, mocktails and signature cocktails for attendees 21 and older.

Both Dec. 5 shows will also be professionally recorded in audio and video for a planned 2027 live EP release and streaming through media partner Unskrypted TV.

The lineup Music for the debut performances will be led by the AMASAX Band, a DMV collective blending jazz, R&B, hip-hop and Afrobeats. The featured trio includes DMV saxophonist and keyboardist Raymond Robinson (Music Rayy), alongside Baltimore-born bassist Bryan Norman (BRYN.BEATS) and drummer Erik Dennis (SWRVY: He a Fool).

Four regional spoken-word artists will perform alongside the band:

A’Niya Taylor: A former two-time Youth Poet Laureate of Baltimore and author.

Amuché The Poet: A DMV-based poet, writer and educator who has performed at Busboys and Poets and Spit Dat DC.

Patrick Washington (Black Picasso): A veteran spoken-word artist, 2001 DC Def Poetry Slam champion and former HBO "Def Poetry Jam" performer.

Jonathan B. Tucker (JBT): A D.C.-based poet, educator, co-founder of TerPoets and co-producer of the event.

Tickets and showtimes Two separately ticketed performances are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5:

Early show: Doors open at 6 p.m., with the performance running from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Late show: Doors open at 9:15 p.m., with the performance running from 9:45 to 11:45 p.m.

Ticket options range from $33 for obstructed-view balcony seating and $35 for individual lower-level seats to $45 per person for dining tables or balcony standing tables, excluding checkout fees. All attendees are subject to a $15 food-and-beverage minimum. Tickets are available online via Posh.