Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole Jr. pleads not guilty to new charges

The Brief Accused Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole Jr. appeared in federal court Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to new terrorism-related charges that could bring a life sentence. Cole is scheduled to return to court for a follow-up hearing on May 20.



Accused Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole Jr. appeared in federal court Wednesday, pleading not guilty to new terrorism-related charges that could bring a life sentence.

The hearing began with an arraignment after prosecutors filed a second superseding indictment last week, adding charges of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and violations of Washington, D.C.’s terrorism statute.

What happened in court

Timeline:

Following the arraignment, attorneys and the court turned to scheduling and case management issues, including a potential trial timeline, according to FOX 5 DC reporting from inside the courtroom. Defense attorneys suggested the case could go to trial as early as December, but prosecutors said they were not prepared to proceed that quickly, citing the recent expansion of charges.

Much of the hearing focused on a dispute involving Cole’s legal team, as reported by Katie Barlow.

Federal prosecutors asked the judge to hold defense counsel in contempt of court for filing information on the public docket that referenced a now-debunked theory alleging a former U.S. Capitol Police officer was responsible for the pipe bombs. The filing has since been removed.

During the discussion, the judge expressed frustration with the defense and warned both sides not to test the court’s patience, according to Barlow's reporting. The judge then ordered both parties to confer and determine how to proceed, particularly regarding the handling of sensitive information in future filings.

Prosecutors argued that the defense could not be trusted to avoid disclosing personally identifying information, while the defense did not publicly respond in detail during the hearing, according to Barlow.

What's next:

Cole is scheduled to return to court for a follow-up hearing on May 29.