Oye Owolewa wins re-election as DC Shadow Representative

Oye Owolewa has secured a second term as the U.S. Shadow Representative for the District of Columbia, according to the Associated Press.

The Democratic incumbent, who first took office in 2021, emerged victorious in the November 5 general election.

Owolewa, a pharmacy manager and advocate for D.C. statehood, campaigned on his dedication to advancing the District’s fight for full voting rights in Congress.

A Boston native with a doctorate in pharmacy from Northeastern University, Owolewa has been a vocal advocate for expanding healthcare access and voting rights. He advanced from the Democratic primary in June 2024 and defeated Republican challenger Ciprian Ivanof in the general election.

Owolewa’s re-election signals ongoing support for the Democratic agenda of pursuing D.C. statehood, a cause that has become a cornerstone of his work as shadow representative.



