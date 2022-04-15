Owners of dog rescued after being stolen at gunpoint in DC speak out; 1 dog still missing

Pablo the Australian Shepherd was recovered from a residence in Northeast, D.C. Thursday night, and his owners tell FOX 5 they are so relieved to have him back in their care.

"We are so much better than we have been for the past 24 hours," says Abby Sevcik. "We have Pablo back in our care, eating a bunch of food and running around."

Detectives reunited Pablo with his owners on Thursday night, and several arrests have been made as a result of detectives' efforts. They are still investigating and further details will be forthcoming.

The search is still on for a French Bulldog police say was stolen at gunpoint from his owners in Northwest on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say at approximately 4:12 p.m., four suspects approached a victim in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest, and demanded they hand over their dog and belongings. One of the suspects flashed a gun, police say, before the group fled with a 1-year-old male French Bulldog named "Bruno."

Bruno was last seen wearing a black collar and a black leash.

About 20 minutes later, at 4:35 p.m, officers responded to the 2000 block of 8th Street, NW for the report of an armed robbery. Police say the same four suspects, including the one gunman, took a cell phone and nabbed Pablo as well.

Authorities believe the suspects allegedly shot two adult males, around 4:38 p.m., in the 2100 block of 4th Street, Northeast.

Police are advising people to not take action if they see Bruno or the suspects. Instead, call 202-727-9099.