Owner of grooming salon convicted of 17 counts of animal cruelty

The owner of Pampered Poodles, a Silver Spring pet grooming salon, has been convicted of 17 counts of animal cruelty.

According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Montgomery County, Carrie Seek was convicted on July 21 in district court.

The case stems from an incident in October 2020 when officers responded to a complaint made by a veterinarian at Metropolitan Animal Emergency Specialty Center.

When the Office of Animal Service visited the pet grooming salon and licensed commercial kennel on Oct. 17, 2020, they seized seven Maltese-type dogs, two Shiloh Shepherd-type dogs, and one small turtle.

Police said officers found unsanitary conditions at the business that included an infestation of fleas. All dogs were found anemic as a result of the extreme flea infestation, and one of the Maltese-type dogs died from medical conditions exacerbated by the anemia.

The dogs were later taken to an animal shelter facility in Derwood where they received veterinary care. The flea anemia was resolved in the other dogs, officials said, and the skin healed, and the missing fur grew back.

"Watching the remarkable transformation these dogs experienced after confiscation is the reason we do what we do," said Office of Animal Services Chief Veterinarian Gregory Lawrence. "The entire Montgomery County Office of Animals Services team did a fantastic job."

The dogs remain in the Office of Animal Services' custody pending any future appeals.

Ms. Seek was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. She will be prohibited from owning, residing with, possessing, or controlling any animals during that time. She was also ordered to receive mental health care services and abide by the treatment recommendations.