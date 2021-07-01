Overturned tractor trailer leaking liquid asphalt causes major delays on 495 in Montgomery County

An overturned tractor trailer caused major delays Thursday morning after leaking liquid asphalt on a portion of Interstate 495 in Montgomery County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO

The incident happened on the outer loop of the Beltway between near the Rockville Pike overpass just past the Interstate-270 north exit.

Hazmat units responded to the scene. Commuters can expect major delays. The driver of the tractor trailer has been hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.